Clark, Jerry Lee

November 13, 1964 - September 4, 2020 Jerry Lee Clark, age 55, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born November 13, 1964 in Stanton, Va. Jerry was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was a United States Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Clark. Survivors include his children, Caleb Clark and wife, Hannah, Cameron Clark and wife, Melissa, Camille Bott and husband, Aaron; father, David Clark; sister, Brenda Statzer; grandchildren, Juliet Clark, Emma Clark and Lincoln Clark. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Bro. Adam Cells officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 6 until 7 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
