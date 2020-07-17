2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith" Callie Nevada "Tootsie" Clark, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born on June 4, 1931, a daughter of the late Robert A. "Bob" and Bessie Houser Dishner. Nevada was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and attended Valley View Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Delaney Lee Clark. She is survived by her sons, Wayne Clark, Kenneth Clark and wife Kathy, and Lynn Clark; daughters, Donna Kendrick, Janice Leonard, Patricia Harless and husband, Terry, Tammy Blair and husband, Kenneth; 11 grandchildren, Becky Brooks, Shannon Kendrick, Joanie Kendrick, Tonya Chappell and husband, Kevin, Brandon Blair, Sarah Harless and husband, Taylor, Amanda Schaffer and husband, Jeremy, Alicia Petty and husband, Justin, Bradley Clark and wife, April, Brandon Blair and Josh Blair; 14 great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Dishner Family Cemetery, 4261 Island Rd, Bristol, Tenn., with the Rev. Rodney Deyton officiating. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, Kelly Fry, RN, Patsy Mosley, RN, and Haylee Goins, CNA, for all their care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charity Baptist Mission, PO Box 692, Bristol, TN, 37621-0692. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
