Clark, Callie Nevada "Tootsie"

Callie Nevada "Tootsie" Clark, age 89, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away at her home on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete, and are being made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

