Chapman, Carl

May 4, 1949 - August 6, 2020 SALTVILLE, Va. Carl Chapman, age 71, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Carl retired from Rite Aid where he had worked for 18 years. He was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Linda Henegar Chapman; his parents, Paul and Virgie Davidson Chapman; one brother, Paul Chapman, Jr.; three sisters, Malinda Chapman Henderson, Lydia Chapman, and Lucille Chapman Clear. He is survived by two daughters, Ginger Moore and Allen of Ceres, Va., and Sarah Chapman and Kenny Rhea of Saltville, Va.; three grandchildren, Madison Tuggle, Jarrett Tuggle, and Ayrwin Terry; brother, Gene Chapman and Mary Sue of Chilhowie, Va.; sister, Georgia Chapman Morrison and Bobby of Meadowview, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the Ridgedale Cemetery with Pastor Donnie Bailey officiating. There will be full military rites held by the United States Army and the V.F.W. Post 4667. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Carl Chapman family. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home 148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA 24370
Service information
4:00PM
Ridgeroad
Saltville, VA 24370
