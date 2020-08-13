Castle, Thelma

You have permission to edit this article.
Thelma Castle, 87, of St. Paul, passed away peacefully at her home on August 12, 2020. The Castle family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Estes Funeral Home, Coeburn, Va. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Procession will follow to Greenwood Acres for the committal. Please visit www.estesfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Thelma Castle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

