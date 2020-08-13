Castle, Thelma

Thelma Castle, 87, of St. Paul, passed away peacefully at her home on August 12, 2020. The Castle family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Estes Funeral Home, Coeburn, Va. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Procession will follow to Greenwood Acres for the committal. Please visit www.estesfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Thelma Castle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.