Casaday, LaDonna M.

LaDonna M. Casaday, 66, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 6, 1953, in Alexandria, La., to the late Leo and Laura Walker Ellis. LaDonna was a loving, kind and giving wife, mother and sister. She was especially fond of children and enjoyed caring for Eden, Evan and Easton Phillips whom she loved as her own grandchildren. She also enjoyed feeding birds, canning and working in her flowers. LaDonna was a member of Bunker Hill Christian Church, Bluff City, Tenn., and a member of the Rainbow Girls. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Darrell Eugene Casaday. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of forty-nine years, James Beryl Casaday Jr.; daughter, April Casaday; sisters, Vel Holland (Wendell), Barbara Scarborough (Bill), Nancy Saul (Doug) and Vickie Johnson (Neil); special friends, Lynne Kegley and Brenda Little; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Bunker Hill Christian Church. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6 p.m., with Terry Malone officiating. The family extends their sincere gratitude to Debbie Lindamood and Dr. Jonathan Dixon for their compassionate care of LaDonna. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com. The care of LaDonna M. Casaday and her family has been entrusted to the staff Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
