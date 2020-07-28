Carter, Claude Curtis

February 25, 1927 - July 26, 2020 RICH VALLEY, Va. Claude Curtis Carter, age 93, passed away on July 26, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was a United States Army Veteran who served in World War II. Curtis was an avid coon hunter. He also spent a lot of his time farming. Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, William Bradley and Hattie Mae Carter; his wife, Ocie Lamie Carter; and two brothers, Earl and Ralph Carter. He is survived by his two sons, William "Rasty" Carter (Andrea) and Brad Carter and wife, Sandy; two daughters, Linda Joan Carter, and Susan Robbins and husband, Lenny; two sisters, Louise Moore and June Buchanan; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many special friends. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Ridgedale Cemetery with Pastor Mack Blevins officiating. There will be full military rites held by the United States Army and the Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Claude Curtis Carter family. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home 148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA 24370
Service information
Jul 29
Graveside
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Ridgedale Cemetery
Ridgeroad
Saltville, VA 24370
Ridgeroad
Saltville, VA 24370
