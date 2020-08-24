Carrier, Barry Wayne

January 19, 1957 - August 22, 2020 Barry Wayne Carrier, age 63, of Bluff City, passed away on August 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born on January 19, 1957, in Bristol, Va., and was a lifelong resident of Bluff City. He was retired from Amerace, and was an avid hunter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Carrier; father, H.B. Carrier; grandfather, Thomas J. Akers; and grandmother, Carrie Akers. Surviving include his daughter, Nicky Carrier; mother, Peggy Carrier; and several grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Crumley Cemetery with Mr. Billy Shaffer officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the funeral home. Honorary pallbearers will be H.P. Carrier, Thom Jones, Scott Jones, and Travis Jones. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
