Carr, Claude Albert
Carr, Claude Albert

February 6, 1931 - August 24, 2020 Claude Albert Carr, age 89, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020. after a courageous battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Travis Ingle and Pastor Alan Moor officiating. The burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available at www.oneroomstreaming.com. Event ID: WeaverFH Password:PVRKGR. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

To plant a tree in memory of Claude Carr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

