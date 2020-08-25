Carr, Claude Albert

February 6, 1931 - August 24, 2020 Claude Albert Carr, age 89, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on February 6, 1931, in Bluff City, a son of the late Noah Fleming and Lena Mae Lilly Carr, and he lived all of his life in the Bristol area. Claude was a member and active deacon of North Bristol Baptist Church, and was retired from Raytheon. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. In additional to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Charlotte Mitchell Carr; daughter, Susan C. Pippin and husband, Sherman; son, Robert E. Carr and wife, Julie; grandson, Caleb and wife, Ryan; granddaughter, Emma; great-granddaughter, Baylee; and special sister, Ruth Hagaman. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020m in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Travis Ingle and Pastor Alan Moor officiating. The burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Brandon Moore, Jeff Lewis, Chuck DeBusk, Richard Bouck, Drew Lester and David Cox. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Staff of Caris Healthcare for their loving care and support. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available at www.oneroomstreaming.com. Event ID: WeaverFH Password:PVRKGR. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
