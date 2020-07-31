You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Campbell, Daniel Brian
0 entries

Campbell, Daniel Brian

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Campbell, Daniel Brian

July 12, 1979 - July 30, 2020 Daniel Brian Campbell, age 41, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Central Holston Christian Church in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor David Mullins officiating. The committal and interment will following the service at Shipley Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and additional details viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Daniel and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News