Campbell, Dallas

CLEVELAND, Va. Dallas Campbell, 76, died on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee. He was born in Lebanon, Virginia, son of the late Charles and Goldie James Campbell. He was a retired construction worker, farmer, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Castlewood, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Campbell; one daughter, Andrea Pratt and husband, Jeff; one son, Kevin Campbell; four grandchildren, Collen Dudley, Candler Dudley, Conner Dudley, and Chase Campbell; two brothers, Roger Campbell and Jim Campbell; and several nieces and nephews. Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, funeral services for Dallas Campbell will be conducted at 7 p.m., Monday, August 17, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Jim Pratt officiating. A private committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Campbell Cemetery in Cleveland, Virginia. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Wayne Helbert, Jeff Pratt, and Greg Elam. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia, following the same restrictions. A radio broadcast of the service will be available on the Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on radio station 88.9 FM during the service for those who would like to remain in your vehicle. Online condolences may be sent to the Campbell family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
