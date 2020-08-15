Campbell, Dallas

CLEVELAND, Va. Dallas Campbell, 76, died on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee. Arrangments are incomplete at this time. Online condolences may be sent to the Campbell family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Dallas Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.