Calandros, Michael Louis

Michael Louis Calandros, 61, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was born in Landstuhl, Germany, to the late Thomas and Mary Clark Calandros. Mike served in the U.S. Army in the early eighties. He worked for twenty-five years in the Cell Tower Erection Industry where he traveled all over the USA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Thomas Calandros. Surviving are his wife, Kathy West Calandros; sons, Thomas Louis Calandros II and John Michael Calandros; daughters, Mary Catherine Calandros and Megan Calandros; six grandchildren; sister, Eleanor Rutledge, and one niece. Mike had many friends and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was a generous man and loved his family. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com. The care of Michael Louis Calandros and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
