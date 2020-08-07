Cacy, Hazel Louise Puckett

February 18, 1942 - August 6, 2020 Hazel Louise Puckett Cacy, age 78, of Meadowview, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at her home. She was born to the late Harmon Puckett and Mary Galliher Puckett in Saltville, Va. She was a member of the Glade Spring Church of God of Prophesy. In addition to her parents, Hazel was also preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Johnny Franklin Cacy; sister, Cora Owens; grandson, Brandon Cox; great-grandson, Brandon Henderson; and beloved canine companion, Phoebe. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Rhoton and husband, Phil, of Abingdon, Va.; two grandchildren, Casey Henderson and Sunni Jones; and two great-grandchildren, Brayden Henderson and Everleigh Henderson. A funeral ceremony will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Pastor Danny Mefford officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens where Brad Rhoton, Casey Rhoton, and Phil Rhoton will serve as pallbearers. Brayden Henderson will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. Farris Funeral Service 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210
