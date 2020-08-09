May 17, 1938 - August 8, 2020 Robert Gray Bushong, age 82, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 17, 1938, in Bristol, Tenn., and was a son of the late Walter and Irene Hood Bushong. Robert served in the United States Army. He retired with 38 years of service from the telephone company. He was a member of Addilyn United Methodist Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Delores Messer Bushong; children, Kim Bushong Hearst and husband Beattie, Mark Robert Bushong and wife Monica, Karen Bushong Fusaro and husband Jamie; grandchildren, Trey and Laurel Hearst, Hunter and Sienna Bushong, and James Fusaro; sister, Emily Bushong Gent; Brothers-in-law, Floyd Gross and David Rosenbaum; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service for Mr. Bushong will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Addilyn Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dan Gray and the Rev. Lloyd Jones officiating. The committal service and interment will be at 12:30 p.m. at Weaver Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Due to CDC guidelines, masks will be required and limited seating will be available for the funeral service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
