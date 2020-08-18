Buckles, Fay Long

June 5, 1922 - August 14, 2020 Fay Long Buckles, 98, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at her home in Bristol, Tenn. She was born in Bristol, Tenn., on June 5, 1922, a daughter of the late Alvin Frank and Laura Elizabeth Thomas Long. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Gray Buckles; and two brothers, Theodore Edward Long and George Washington Long. Fay was a resident of Bristol for all of her life. She was a member of Central Christian Church for over 85 years and a member of the Lucy Roberts Circle and sang in the choir. She was a member of Sweet Adelines International. She was formerly employed by the Bristol Tenn. City Schools for over 30 years. She also worked for Holston Ordinance Works, Kingsport, Tenn. during World War II. She loved reading, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Fay is survived by one daughter, Laura Buckles; three sons, George Martin Buckles, Ernest Marshall Buckles and wife, Sandra, and Lewis Allen Buckles and wife, Marcia Bailey; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Buckles, Aaron Bailey and Ashley Combs; several nephews, and other family and friends. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Overton officiating. Committal services and interment will be conducted in Shelby Hills Cemetery, in Bristol, Tenn. Pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Loyal Berean Sunday School Class, c/o Central Christian Church, 424 Melrose St., Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Buckles and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141. Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201
