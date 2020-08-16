Buchanan, Mary Janavee

October 5, 1934 - August 15, 2020 RICH VALLEY, Va. Mary Janavee Buchanan, age 85, passed away at her home, on Thursday, August 15, 2020. She was a member of the Rich Valley Presbyterian Church. She also was active in her community and loved her Wednesdays with the Busy Bee Quilters. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Raymond M. Buchanan Jr.; son, Big Tom Buchanan and wife, Sandy; daughter, Rachel Buchanan; grandchildren, Tisha Briggs, Stacy Taylor and Bo Buchanan; great-grandchildren, Kayla Carrier, Dyson Briggs, Olivia Briggs, Tommi Lane Buchanan, Kain Buchanan and Jade Mathis; sister, Janice Perkins and husband, Glen; brothers, Jim Carter and wife, Mary Emma and John Carter; sister-in-law, Lois Buchanan; brother-in-law, Preston Buchanan; special friends, Jean Somervell, Joy and Jack Cole, Lynn Campbell, Louise Clark, Judy Carter, Sue Brickey, David Buchanan and Lex Van Den Berghe; special niece, Amy Carter; and many nieces and nephews Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at the Rich Valley Presbyterian Cemetery with the Rev. Stan Dunham officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery and to please follow the COVID19 guidelines. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Mary Janavee Buchanan family. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home 148 E. Main St., Saltville, Va.
