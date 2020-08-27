Brown, Sudie Frances

February 2, 1954 - August 25, 2020 Sudie Frances Brown, age 66, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born February 2, 1954, in Elizabethton, Tenn., a daughter of the late Clayborne and Lizzie Johnson Spears. Sudie was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and loved to play Bingo. She was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Thomas L. Brown; sons, Dewey "Peanut" Sumner and wife, Dina, Allen Sumner and wife, Angel; grandchildren, Tia Sumner, Athena Sumner and Sophia Sumner; great-grandchildren, Addie Silcox; and step grandson, Cody Jones. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, in Shipley Cemetery with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
