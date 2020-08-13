Brown, Frank W. "Bill"

Frank W. Brown "Bill" departed this life July 29, 2020. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Lee St. Baptist Church, Bristol, Va. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.The family would like to thank you for your calls, cards and prayers during this time. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice Professional services provided by R.A. Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423) 764-8585.
