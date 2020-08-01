Frank W. (Bill) Brown Frank W. (Bill) Brown, was born February 6, 1939 in Emory Va. He departed this life on July 29, 2020. He was preceded in death By wife Iris, parents, William and Mary K Brown, Siblings; John M. Brown, Francis Brown and Varah Crawford. Frank (Bill) was a graduate of Douglass High School. He was Career Military; Vietnam Veteran 27 years in the United States Army, retiring in 1993 with rank of Senior Master Sargent residing in Colorado Springs, Co. Frank (Bill) was a loving son, husband, father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and friend to many. He carried the love of God in his heart and shared it with all he knew and came in contact with. He loved spending time with family and friends and had a giving and Generous heart. He is survived by his son William L. Brown, Colo Spgs. Co, Stepson, Forrest Baker (Jackie) Belfair Washington, loving daughter-in-law, Ladonna Brown. Grandchildren; Jerika Brown and Devin Brown, Great Grand Daughter, Jillian Brooks. Sisters, Maggie Brown Jeter, Mary Brown Sutton of Goldsboro, NC. Margaret Brown, Geneva Brown, Vanessa Pender (Don) of Bristol, Va., Brother; Curtis Brown (Donna) Asheville, N.C. Sister in law; Joyce Brown, Bristol Va. A host of nieces and nephews and cousins with special thanks to Niece, Trina Patton and Sister in law Barbara Anderson of Colo Spgs. and special friends Scott and Val. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday August 15, 2020, at Lee St. Baptist Church Bristol Va. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until the hour of service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice Professional services provided by R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423) 764-8585.
Brown, Frank W. (Bill)
