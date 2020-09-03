Brown, Debra Arlene

September 19, 1953 - September 2, 2020 Debra Arlene Brown, age 66, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on September 19, 1953, and she lived all of her life in the Bristol area. She was a devoted mother and housewife. Mrs. Brown was a member of First Church of God. She was preceded in death by her father, John Buchanan; brother, Hugh Buchanan; and sister, Kay Buchanan. Surviving include her loving husband of 47 years, Johnny Brown; mother, Thelma Hutton Buchanan; children, Michael Brown and wife, Anna, Kathy Malone and husband, Robert, and Johnathan Brown; grandchildren, Ashley Jones and husband, Jacob, Brittany Brown, Lindsay Brown, and Camille Malone; three great-grandchildren, Isabella Jones, Rhylan Jones, and Brayden Jones; sisters, Linda Oliver and husband, Freddie, Gale Buchanan, and Fay Morris and husband, Howard; brothers, John "Dub" Buchanan and wife, Marcella, Stanley Buchanan and wife, Cathy, Jackie Buchanan and wife, Terry, and Danny Buchanan and wife, Margaret; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors, Dwight Marlow and Don McGregor officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. The burial will follow the funeral service in the Mountain View Cemetery. Her nephews will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services 630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tenn.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.