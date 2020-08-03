Brooks, James Gregory "Greg"

December 15, 1964 - August 01, 2020 MARION, Va. James Gregory "Greg" Brooks, age 55, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at his home. Greg loved his family he was so proud of his children and new grandson. You would have never found a better brother, friend of "Uncle Greggy". He never met a stranger and his huge heart made friendship easy for Greg. He was a big Raiders and race fan. Greg appreciated all kinds of music. His family and friends will miss him very much. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ann Vernon and father, James Lester Brooks. Greg is survived by his daughters, Shana Holt and husband, Dustin, of Knoxville, Tenn.; son, Brandon Brooks and wife, Amanda, of Chilhowie, Va.; sister, Pamela Brooks and husband, Eric Tucker, of Florence, Ky.; brother, Barry Brooks and wife, Dana, of Chilhowie, Va.; grandson, Canaan Riley Holt of Knoxville, Tenn.; nieces and nephews, Jacob Reynolds, Taylor Doss, Paisley Tucker, Elgin Brooks, Stephanie Davidson and husband, Canaan, Kayla Norris and husband, Aaron; great-nieces and nephews, McKinley, Laney and Zac Norris, and Meela and Ezra Davidson; aunts and uncles, Peggy and Ronnie Blankenbeckler, Glen and Helen Vernon, and Ronnie and Phyllis Vernon; special friends, Judy Winebarger and Melanie. Special thank you to Dr. Stiefel and his staff for their care. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Evangelist Penny Greer officiating. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Thomas Cemetery, Thomas Bridge Road, Marion, Va. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of James Gregory "Greg" Brooks, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Greg's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Service information
8:00PM
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
6:00PM-8:00PM
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
11:00AM
Thomas Bridge Road
Marion, VA 24354
