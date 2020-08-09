Broich Jr., John Henry

February 18, 1933 - August 8, 2020 John Henry Broich, Jr., age 87, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born February 18, 1933, in Adrain, MN, and was a son of the late John H. and Mary C. Kaschmitter Broich. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in Sleepy Eye, MN, and was a Milwaukee School of Engineer College Graduate. Mr. Broich was a United States Navy Veteran, and he served in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the VFW Post 800 in Sleepy Eyen, MN, and was a member of the American Legion Post 0145 in Bristol, Tenn. He was a member of the Country Club of Bristol where he enjoyed playing golf. He loved the Atlanta Braves, Tenn., Vols, basketball and was an avid golfer. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Colleen Broich; brothers, Christopher J. Broich, Arthur J. Broich, Walter H. Broich, Joseph W. Broich, Franceis P. Broich, and Alfred O. Broich and Jim Broich. Survivors include his sister, Audrey M. Scholtz; children, Joan M. Gent and husband Junior, David J. Broich; stepdaughters, Lisa R. Gentry and husband Allen,and Lori C. Jeffcoat; grandchildren, Tammy Meadows, Jason Harter, Meghan Gent, Jonathan Gent, Brandon Broich, Adam Broich, Lucas Gentry, Sydney Jeffcoat, Savannah Bailey, and Shelby Jeffcoat; great grandchildren, Alyssa Meadows, Logan Harter, Jared Harter, Park Broich, and Rhett Broich. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery with Father Dustin Collins officiating. Pallbearers are Jason Harter, Logan Harter, Jared Harter, Brandon Broich, Adam Broich, Lucas Gentry, and Jonathan. Military honors will be presented by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN. 37620
