Broady, Hattye S.

September 2, 1935 - September 7, 2020 Hattye S. Broady departed this life Monday, September 7, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice. Professional service and care of Mrs. Hattye S. Broady and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423)764-8584.
