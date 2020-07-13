Jack Lee Brittenham, age 85, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center from complications from COVID-19. He was retired as Resident Mechanic with the Virginia Department of Transportation after 43 years of service. He was an active member of Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church and a faithful member of the choir. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ina and Frank Brittenham; sister, Peggy Hearl; and stepson, Rodney Ferguson. He is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Daniel (Valerie), Wayne (Debbie), Andy and Arney; brother, Ronald; sisters, Betty Ann Ubani and Charlene Tolley; six grandchildren, Jerel, Aidan, Ana, Jackson, Amber and Peyton; brother-in-law, Dickey (Linda) King; several nieces and nephews; and many other loved ones and dear friends. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery with the Rev. Bryan Wyke officiating. All attending are asked to remain either in or at your car for the duration of the service. In accordance with local mandate, face masks are required. The family wishes to express appreciation to the staff and doctors of the COVID Unit at Johnson City Medical Center and to Dr. Mark Williams and staff at Johnson City Internal Medicine for their care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church, 1041 Elizabeth Chapel Rd., Bluff City, TN 37618. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Brittenham and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
In memory
