Bright, Hershel

August 28, 1931 - August 4, 2020 Hershel Bright, age 88, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 28, 1931, in Scott County, Virginia, to the late Otis Mitchell and Sally Edith Hunsucker Bright. He was also preceded in death by his brother, C. R. Bright; grandson, Mitchell Lee Bright; and granddaughter, Amy Leann Bright. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Alma Louise Leonard Bright; daughter, Ava Bright Myers and husband, David; sons, Michael Wayne Bright and wife, Robin and Jeffrey Lee Bright and wife, Cassandra; grandchildren, Andrew Bright and wife, Ashley, Matthew Bright and wife, Tierstan, Joshua Bright, and Caleb Bright; great-grandchildren, Sienna, Rowan, Reese, and Holston Bright; brothers, Scott Bright and John Bright, and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020, with the Rev. Dewey Williams officiating. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, and Eddie Allison and Gary Baker. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Bright family.
