Bray, Beulah "Shuggie" Olevia Jamison

April 5, 1922 - August 25, 2020 On Tuesday evening, August 25,2020, "Shuggie" Beulah Olevia Bray, 98, of the Baptist faith, went home to Jesus. She was born on April 5, 1922, in Lindell, Va. Shuggie was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Etta Woodword Jamison; sisters, Bea Shacklett and Polly Cooper; her husband, James Bray; and her daughter, Sharon Elaine Bray Jones. She passed away peacefully at home tended by her devoted son-in-law, David Jones. Beulah and Jim opened the first Burger King on State Street and built the Snack King which eventually became the Burger Bar in downtown Bristol. Shuggie retired from Gordon Garment and began making country decor which she sold at various festivals. She is remembered by her son-in-law, David Jones of Bristol, Tenn.; niece, Connie Hyland of Sanford, Fla.; niece, Marsha Ragsdale of Nashville, Tenn.; niece, Judy Wells of Brentwood, Tenn.; many great nieces and nephews; and special friend, Jean Oliver of Bristol, Tenn. Her remains, in keeping with her wishes, have been donated to the ETSU Quillen School of Medicine. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home 418 West College Street, Jonesboro,TN 37659
