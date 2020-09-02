Branham, Eileen

March 30, 1929 - September 2, 2020 Mrs. Eileen Branham, age 91, of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in an Abingdon, Virginia, nursing facility. Born on March 30, 1929, in Dickenson County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Kedrick and Tilda Fuller Mullins. She was a lifelong resident of southwest Virginia and was a 1946 graduate of Haysi High School. She had moved to Honaker in 1959, and was a devoted member of the Honaker United Methodist Church for over fifty years. Along with her husband, they had owned and operated Honaker Theater in her early years and Russell Builders of Lebanon, Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Branham; one daughter, Diana Branham Pruitt; and one sister, Lillian Mullins Beverly. Survivors include two grandsons, Joshua Pruitt and wife, Josie, of Lebanon, and Johnathan Pruitt and wife, Christina, of Abingdon; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Pruitt, Emma Pruitt, Alex Pruitt, Jackson Pruitt, Malcolm Pruitt, and Lily Eileen Pruitt; sisters-in-law, Minnie Stanley, Linda Stanley, Judy Hopkins, and Evelyn Cole-Brong; brothers-in-law, Frank Stanley and Ray Brong; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon, Virginia, with the Rev. Valerie Ritter officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the cemetery. Pallbearers will be the men of the Honaker Methodist Church. Honorary pallbearers will be Ralph and Sue Kiser, H.L. and Corrine Dye, J.B. Crabtree, and Anna Ruth Rutrough. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the Russell County Animal Shelter, 458 Haber Drive, Lebanon, VA 24266, or Honaker United Methodist Church, 255 Swords Creek Road, Honaker, VA 24266. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.