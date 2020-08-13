Boyer, Robert "Bob" Victor

September 17, 1943 - August 12, 2020 Robert "Bob" Victor Boyer, age 76, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born September 17, 1943 in New Kensington, Pa., a son of the late Leroy C. and Elizabeth Mohr Boyer. He was a United States Army Veteran and graduate of Western Michigan with a MBA. Mr. Boyer was Vice President of Borden Snacks for 34 years and came to Bristol as President of Moore's Potato Chip Co. He was owner and operator of Fishtales restaurant for 16 years. Bob never knew a stranger and loved to freely share a life story or a good joke. He served as a father figure and mentor to the employees at Fishtales and guys of the KBB Football League. His wit and humor will never be forgotten. Special thank you to all the caregivers, nurses on 2 west and staff at Fresenius. Survivors include his sons, Kenton Boyer and wife, Kristen, Michael Boyer and wife, Yin; his daughter, Jennifer Boyer; and grandchildren, Brett, Christopher, Madden, Cooper and Sloane. A Celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tennessee
