Boyd, Raymond Guy
Boyd, Raymond Guy

December 26, 1931 - August 10, 2020 Mr. Raymond Guy Boyd, age 88, of Bristol, Virginia and Yuma, Arizona, formerly of Buchanan County, Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, in a Bristol, Tennessee hospital. Born on December 26, 1931, in Buchanan County, Virginia, he was a son of the late Tivis and Hettie Presley Boyd. He spent his early life in Buchanan County and was a graduate of Council High School and East Tennessee State University. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the VFW Post #164. He was employed as the County Administrator for Buchanan County for several years. Guy was a former member of the Grundy Kiwanis Club and the Honaker Lion's Club. He enjoyed travelling, watching sporting events and spending the winter at his home in Yuma, Arizona. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Vivian Wanda Boyd. Survivors include his wife of fifty-three years, Barbara Murray Boyd of the home; one son, Steven Mark Boyd of Honaker, Virginia; one daughter, Tyra Dawn Boyd of Gray, Tennessee; and one brother, Tivis Boyd Jr. of Davenport, Virginia. The family will receive friends at Honaker Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Kinder officiating. The service may be viewed live on the Honaker Funeral Home Facebook page for those who are unable to attend in person. Private interment will follow in the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Mountain Home, Tennessee. Honorary pallbearers will be Glen Hagy, Udell Breeding, John Breeding, Jimmy Street and Kermit Cantrell. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.

Service information

Aug 13
Visitation
Thursday, August 13, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Honaker Funeral Home
4686 Redbud Highway
HONAKER, VA 24260
Aug 13
Service
Thursday, August 13, 2020
7:00PM
Honaker Funeral Home
4686 Redbud Highway
HONAKER, VA 24260
