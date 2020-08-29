Boyd, Garrett Lynn

January 9, 2001 - August 27, 2020 Garrett Lynn Boyd, age 19, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was born on January 9, 2001, in Bristol, Tenn. and was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. Garrett was an employee of Kroger, Bristol, Va. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie and Lena Boyd. Survivors include his parents, Marty Boyd and Shannon Jones; son, Wyatt Lynn Boyd; brother, Nicholas Campbell; grandparents, James and Charlotte Guy uncles, Hal Boyd and Kathy Barker, Jimmy Guy and wife, Karen, and Issac Guy; and aunts, Amber Bates and husband, Doug. The funeral service for Garrett will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held 1 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
