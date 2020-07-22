Bowman, Benita Jay

Benita Jay Bowman, 74, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center, in Johnson City, Tenn. She was born in Boston, Mass., on July 5, 1946, a daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Jay and Dorothy Crosby Jay. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Julia Jay and Susan J. Binkley; her stepmother, Mary Henson Jay; and one stepsister, Carla Black. Benita had made her home in Bristol most all of her life and was of the Methodist faith. She had worked as the office administrator at Glenwood, Shelby Hills, and Mountain View Cemeteries for over thirty years. She truly loved her job! She was an avid reader and spent many hours reading novels and also enjoyed traveling on Sunshine Bus Tours. Benita was a very strong, independent, and self sufficient woman. She is survived by one son, Johnny Lee Bowman Jr. and his wife, Colleen, of Abingdon, Va.; one daughter, Benita Julia "Julie" Barr and her husband, John, of Bristol, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Cameron Jay Barr, Riley Lauren Blackstone, and Raelin Grace Bowman; one sister, Victoria J. Henson and her husband, Jim; one brother, CSM Ret. USA Joseph C. Jay and his wife, Miriam; a brother-in-law, David Binkley; one stepsister, Marilyn Oliver; two stepbrothers, Paul Henson and his wife, Debbie, and Phil Henson and his wife, Sondra; two special friends, Bobbie Vincill and Carol Taylor; and several nieces and nephews. A private committal service and interment was held at Glenwood Cemetery, Bristol, Tenn., with the Rev. Jim Henson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Ballad Hospice House, 280 Steele's Road, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Ms. Bowman and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Hometown Stories: Businessman buys old school with plans to help nonprofits
-
The latest ranking of Joe Biden's most likely vice presidential picks
-
Hubbard, Courtney
-
Twenty questions from the VHSL’s decision on fall sports
-
Mysterious 'Dirty Dancing' lake is filling up with water 12 years after it dried up
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.