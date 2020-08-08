Boothe (Bowman), Shirley

Shirley Boothe (Bowman) August 31, 1937 - August 6, 2020 Shirley Boothe (Bowman), 83, of Bristol, Va., went home to be with her Lord at her home on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, August 10, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va., with the Rev. Dennis Burnette and the Rev. Roger Ball officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Monday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Boothe and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141. Blevins Funeral & Cremation 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201
