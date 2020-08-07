Boothe (Bowman), Shirley

Shirley Boothe (Bowman) August 3, 1937 - August 6, 2020 Shirley Boothe (Bowman), 83, of Bristol, Va., went home to be with her Lord at her home on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born on August 3, 1937, a daughter of the late Dan and Mary Ellen (Tot) Bowman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Boothe Sr.; brothers, Earl "Jim" Bowman, Doug Bowman and Dee Bowman; and sister, Ruby Hughes. Shirley was a member of Fleenors Memorial Church, Bristol, Va. She was formerly employed by Malcolm's Meat Service. Shirley is survived by her three sons, Randy Boothe and fianc�e, Tammy Blevins, David Boothe, and Thomas L. Boothe Jr., all of Bristol, Va.; daughter, Penny Boothe-Black and husband, Rhondel; granddaughter, Natasha Boothe Combs; grandson, Nathan Boothe; two great-grandsons; brothers, Fred Bowman and wife, Diane, Wayne Bowman, and Danny Bowman and wife, Teresia; sister, Wanda Hawks and husband, Ronnie; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to her caregiver, Glenna Cross for all the love and care shown to Shirley during her illness. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, August 10, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va., with the Rev. Dennis Burnette and the Rev. Roger Ball officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Monday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Boothe and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141. Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services 417 Lee St., Bristol VA 24201
