Boone Jr., James Harry

COEBURN, Va. James Harry Boone Jr., 70, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was of the Christian faith and a member of the Wise First Church of God. He retired from Alpha Resources (Paramont Coal) and was an incredible father and devoted husband. He loved his grandchildren and great-granddaughter more than anything and was so kind and had such a giving heart; such a fun spirit and always had a joke and the most contagious laugh. He touched the lives of so many people and he will be greatly missed. Until we meet again. Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Carole Odle Boone; daughter, Christie (Jimmy) Gillenwater; two sons, Terry Boone and Anthony (Rachel) Boone. all of Coeburn, Va.; grandchildren, Alyssa (Tyler) Boone Elam, Morgan (Drew) Boone Maine, Mackenzie Boone, Angelina and James Gillenwater, and Peyton and Paisley Boone; great-granddaughter, Raelynn Elam; two brothers, Tommy (Barbara) Boone and Richard (Phyllis) Boone; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Greenwood Acres Cemetery in Coeburn, Va.,. with Pastor Ben Murphy and the Rev. Lee Kidd officiating. The family and friends will meet at the cemetery for the services. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes, 310 6th Street NW, Coeburn, VA. 24230, in charge of arrangements.
