Lewis E. Booher, a lifelong resident of Bristol, Tenn., died on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was a member of Avoca Christian Church. He was a United States Army veteran, having honorably served in World War II and a member of Bristol VFW Post 6975. He retired from Roadway Trucking Corporation. He was the son of the late Lola C. Booher and Mike Booher. Also preceding him in death were his beloved wife, Betty Ann Robinson Booher; three brothers and three sisters. Surviving are nephews, Carl R. Goodsey, Joshua A. Robinson and Samuel J. Robinson; nieces, Joann Robinson, Ginger Jackson, K. Lisa Gray, Myrna B. Nelson and her children, Lauri A. Ashley, L. Michelle White, Cary L. Davis and Carl J. Hayter. The committal service and entombment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Rd., Johnson City, TN 37601; Avoca Christian Church, 2417 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 or a charity of choice. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Booher and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
