Booher, Janice Gordon

HICKORY, N.C. Janice Gordon Booher, 67, born on October 14, 1952, entered her eternal rest, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Caroline Caring Hospice House in Newton, N.C. 2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" She was born in Dante, Virginia; daughter of the late Elzie and Flossie Phillips Neece. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Gordon; second husband, Fred Booher; two brothers, Andrew and Larry Neece; and two sisters, Imogene Neece, and Wanda Smith. She was a nurse serving Russell County for over ten years. Left to cherish her precious memories are her two children, Tina Gordon Metts and husband, Don of Hickory, North Carolina and James Clyde Gordon of Goshen, Virginia; two grandchildren, Isaiah and Skylair Pannell of Hickory, North Carolina; two brothers, Rickey S. Neece and wife, Diana and Eddie L. Neece and wife, Mary, both of Dante, Virginia; one sister, Penny N. Mirtsching and husband, Richard of Vale, North Carolina; several nieces and nephews which she loved dearly, and the devoted and compassionate caregivers she had during her sickness. Psalm 23- "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral Services for Janice Gordon Booher will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia with Rev. Darrell Milgrim and Rev. Jerry Estep officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Eddie David Neece, Richard Allen Mirtsching, Ricky David Neece, Jamie Allen Fritts, Mark Anthony Smith, Wesley Andrew Neece, and Johnny Lewis Long, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ben Neece, Daniel Mann, Hunter Neece, and Jackie Bailey. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, in Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia following the same restrictions. A radio broadcast of the service will be available on the Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on radio station 88.9 FM during the service for those who would like to remain in your vehicle. Online condolences may be sent to the Booher family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
