Boardwine, Phyllis

July 22, 1938 - August 28, 2020 BRISTOL, Va. Phyllis Nadean Thomas Boardwine was born on July 22, 1938, in Meadowview, Va., to the deceased parents, William Thomas and Bertha Jual Miller Thomas. She was preceded in death after 49 1/2 years of marriage by her husband, Johnny Leland Boardwine. She was also preceded in death by brother, Billy Hugh Thomas and sister, Bertha "Bobbie" Thomas Wilkinson. Phyllis was a 1956 graduate of Meadowview High School and attended Washington County Technical School where she met the love of her life, Johnny. They were married in 1957 and lived in Salem, Va. until returning to this area in 1980. She was employed by Johnston Memorial Hospital in 1980 and worked there until the present time. Through the years she made many friends and was a friend to all those whom she came in contact with. The last 12 years of her career, she worked closely with the hospitalists and many other doctors there. She and Johnny were members of Damascus Road Baptist Church where she was the leader of the Ladies For Christ group for many years. She was a member of the church choir, assistant pianist, and the organist. She loved the Lord and served Him faithfully in the church until recently due to her health. Surviving are daughters, Melissa Ann McPhail (Scott), Brenda Kay Boardwine (Walt Bolling), and Julie Mae Gill (Shane); sons, John Mark Boardwine (Tracy Clark), and James David Boardwine; grandchildren, Chris (Alexis) Vaughan, Jason Vaughan(Adrienne Parton), Carson Gill, Mason Gill, Harrison Gill, Ainsley Gill, John Tanner Boardwine, James Rodney (Sarah), Deidra Boardwine (Rick Gullatta), Brianna Boardwine (Chris Wallace), Savanna Boardwine, and Jada Boardwine; great-grandchildren, Boston Vaughan, Brayleigh Mae Boardwine, Andy Grizzle, Elijah Gullatta, Natalea, Nyjah, and Noah Wallace; brothers, Kenny Thomas (Joyce), and Jackie Thomas (late wife, Kay); sisters-in-law, Cuba Thomas Ruble, Rosemary Boardwine, and Barbara Frye; and daughters-in-law, Ladonna Street and Lea Anne Tolbert. Visitation with the family will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Damascus Road Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. John E. Massey Jr. officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Grandsons will be serving as pallbearers. The Internal Medicine hospitalists and Critical Care doctors of JMH with whom she worked closely are honorary pallbearers. Family and friends who plan to attend the committal are asked to convene at the cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Ballad Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Damascus Road Baptist Church Missionary Fund, 18844 Jeb Stuart Highway, Abingdon, VA 24211, In Mrs. Boardwine's name. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs From Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Phyllis Nadean Thomas Boardwine is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700. Farris Funeral Service 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210
