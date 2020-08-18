Boardwine, Jasper Denton

Jasper Denton Boardwine November 16, 1940 - August 17, 2020 MARION, Va. Jasper Denton Boardwine age 79, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, at the Carrington Place of Rural Retreat. Jasper was born in Russell County, to the late James and Rosa Terry Boardwine. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Doris Hammond. Jasper retired from Ingles with 26 years of service. He enjoyed playing golf, and watching westerns. He also was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Kathy Ann Boardwine; son, Larry Boardwine and wife, Robin; grandchildren, Larry Boardwine Jr. and wife, Denisha, and Jerry Boardwine; great-grandchildren, Larry Boardwine III and Bailey Boardwine; sisters ,Sadie Smith, Patsy Hess, and Shirley Schoch; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Larry Goade. The family would like to express a special Thanks to the staff at Carrington Place and to Allison Dotson for the care given to Jasper and the family. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Westwood Memorial Gardens in Chilhowie, with Pastor Virgil Musick and Pastor Mark Lundy officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Boardwine family. Bradley's Funeral Home
