Blevins, Mark Alan

Mark Alan Blevins, 57, of Bluff City, Tenn. went home to be with his Eternal Savior Jesus Christ in peace and grace on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Those who knew him knew the kind of laughter he could bring to a room and how he was always up to something. He never failed to have his friends remind his wife that she was a "lucky woman." He loved to fish and when questioned if he was ready to leave, he would hold one finger up and say, "no, one more and one bigger." When not fishing, he loved to be in his shop restoring classic cars or crafting custom wood works for his family and for others. Many a times, he cherished when he could catch a bluegrass show with his family, but his proudest moment was seeing his brother Randy Blevins play on the Grand Ole Opry stage with Kristi Stanley and Running Blind. Mark was privileged to work with one of his best friends Blake Bassett for over 30 years at BKT in Bristol, Tenn. Mark was blessed to have many, many wonderful friends that both he cherished and cherished him. Above all, he loved his church, Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, teacher, several leadership roles, and most currently as a member of the building committee for the new church sanctuary. Sometimes, he would take unofficial roles as marriage counselor where he loved advising young men, "make sure you get a woman who can cook cause she could lose her looks but would always be able to cook." Mark was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Fred Blevins; his sister Donna Jean Blevins; and his father and mother-in-law, Jay and Rosa Sykes of Lebanon, Va. Those left to cherish the memories of him are his wife of 37 years, Lona Faye Blevins; two sons, Jayme Alan Blevins and Landon Blake Blevins with his fianc�, Kenleigh Johnson who he loved as a daughter; his mother, Norma Lee Blevins; his brother, Randy Blevins and wife, Michele Blevins of Kingsport, Tenn.; and the aunts that he lovingly referred to as "the Sisters," which he would do anything for. He had many close friends that he considered to be more like brothers rather than friends and they are too numerous to mention. A memorial service to honor Mark's Memory will be held at Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, July 25, 2020, following receiving of friends from 2 until 4 p.m. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed through the church's website. There will be no burial as he wished to be cremated after donating his body in hopefully helping others live a better quality of life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the building fund for the church he loved, Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church at 1727 Chinquapin Grove Road, Bluff City, Tenn. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
