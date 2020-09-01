 Skip to main content
Blaylock, Atha "Spookie"

March 23, 1941 - August 30, 2020 Atha "Spookie" Blaylock, 79, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. A graveside service and interment will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va., with Dr. Austin Cook officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Earl Wayne Blaylock, Dustin Roberts, Michael Thomas, Gabe Blaylock, Evan Moore, Kyler Moore, Kyle Blaylock, and Joe Courtney. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Blaylock and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141. Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201

