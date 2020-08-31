Blaylock, Atha "Spookie"

March 23, 1941 - August 30, 2020 Atha "Spookie" Blaylock, 79, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born in Bristol, Va., on March 23, 1941, a daughter of the late Clyde and Beulah Noonkester Dunn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Wayne Blaylock; brothers, Ted, Bobby, Wayne, Phillip and Larry Dunn; and sisters, Willie Clyde Butler, Freda Carmack, and Nancy Cannon. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed attending Victory Baptist Church in Bristol, Va., and was the cafeteria manager at Glaxo Smith-Kline for many years. Her hobbies included basketball, bowling, softball, and traveling. She loved her family and her coffee. Atha is survived by her daughter, Teresa Thomas of New Market, Tenn.; two sons, Kyle Blaylock and wife, Shirley and Timothy Blaylock and wife, Janet, all of Bristol, Va.; brothers, Jerry Dunn and Freddy Dunn; twin sister, Georgie Thomas; grandsons, Earl Blaylock and Michael Thomas; granddaughters, Amanda Roberts, Siera Courtney, and Steffani Blaylock; several great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. A graveside service and interment will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va., with Dr. Austin Cook officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Earl Wayne Blaylock, Dustin Roberts, Michael Thomas, Gabe Blaylock, Evan Moore, Kyler Moore, Kyle Blaylock, and Joe Courtney. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Blaylock and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141. Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.