BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. Peggy Ann Benton, 76, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, after a brief illness. She was a graduate off Blountville High School Class of 1962. She worked in the insurance business for several years. At the time of illness, she was employed by Clayton Homes. Peggy enjoyed shopping, cooking, was involved with Secret Sister's Group that she started in her church, and spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reece and Neva J (Ford) McCrary; sister, Mary K. Glover; and brother, Jimmie McCrary. She was member of Sound of Calvary Baptist Church, and former member of Faith Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Harold Linville Benton; son, Jeff (Carolyn) Benton; granddaughter, Isabella Benton; grandson, Hunter Benton; sister, Betty Lou (Bobby) Carr; sister-in-law, Louise McCrary; brothers-in-law, Jim (Bandi) Benton, Bill (Patsy) Benton, and Ronnie (Kim) Benton; very special friends, Shannon and Heather Ball; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Peggy will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Garden of Devotion at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Dean Earl and Pastor Eddie Zimmerman officiating. Special music will be provided by Mike Presnell. Due to the COVID 19 graveside services only will be held. Serving as honorary pallbearers, Phil McCrary, Greg McCrary, Benny McCracken, Gary Weathermare, Kevin Smith, Shannon Ball, and David Houser. The family would like to a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for all of their kind and loving care. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 502 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38205, in memory of Peggy Benton. Online condolences may be made to the Benton family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Benton family.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.