Bellamy, Roberta Douthat

November 1, 1936 - August 3, 2020 Roberta Douthat Bellamy, 83, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Bluefield, W.Va., on November 1, 1936, a daughter of the late J. Robert and Mary Painter Douthat. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Landon Bud Bellamy, Sr. She was a resident of the Bristol area for many years and had worked at Bristol Regional Medical Center as a recruiter for the Blood Bank for 25 years. Roberta is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly Blevins and husband, Lonnie, of Bluff City, Tenn., and Kaye Moody and husband, Stephen, of Hixon, Tenn.; son, Charles Hatcher III and wife, Teresa, of Bristol, Tenn.; stepson, Landon Bellamy Jr. of Blountville, Tenn.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild; one sister, Margaret Elam; one brother, James L. Douthat and wife, Willela; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will plan for a celebration of life service at a time and place in the future when conditions make travel safer for family, friends, and loved ones. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Bellamy and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141. Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.