Belisle, Monika Stelzner

October 27, 1939 - August 30, 2020 ABINGDON, Va. Monika Stelzner Belisle, 80, of Abingdon, Virginia, was serenaded by angels and carried into everlasting life with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on August 30, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Monika was born on October 27, 1939, in Hamburg, Germany. She met Charles Edward Belisle, and they wed a short time after on January 20, 1960. She immigrated to America, and became a citizen of the United States, an accomplishment, of which, she was very proud of. She and her late husband, Charles E. Belisle Sr., were active members in the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans, where they served as Vice Commanders of the James E Peters chapter #57 during late 1970s and early 80s. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, and gardening. She attended Antioch House of Prayer in Abingdon Va. Monika was predeceased by her parents, Edward Albert Stelzner and Carola Palmer Stelzner; her brother, Peter Stelzner, all of Hamburg, Germany; and an infant granddaughter, Kathleen Belisle of Abingdon. She is survived by James Belisle and wife, Bobbiejo of Lynchburg, Va., David Belisle and wife, Deborah, of Weaverville, N.C., Charles Belisle Jr., and wife, Donna, of Abingdon, Va., and Terry Belisle and wife, Amy, of Abingdon, Va.; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Wooldridge, Kimberly Belisle, Daniel Belisle, Dillon Belisle, John Belisle, Carson Belisle, and Tori Belisle; and her great-grandchildren, Trinity and Calvin Wooldridge, Aliyah Roberts, Carolyn Blevins, and Ezra Trent. A funeral service will be held at Frost Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. Funeral service at 7 p.m., with the Rev. David Montgomery presiding. A graveside service will follow Thursday morning, September 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Knollkreg Memorial Park in Abingdon, Va. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons, Daniel, Dillon, John, and Carson Belisle, and a great-nephew, Eric (Bubba) Arnold The family requests that all flowers and notes are to be sent to Frost Funeral Home in Abingdon, Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va. is honored to serve the family of Ms. Belisle. FROST FUNERAL HOME 250 East Main Street
