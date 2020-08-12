Belcher, Wallace "Gene"

Wallace "Gene" Belcher February 9, 1943 - August 10, 2020 Wallace "Gene" Belcher, age 77, of Bristol Va., passed away at his home on August 10, 2020, with his best buddy "Duke" by his side. He was the son of the late Wallace and Mildred Belcher of Abingdon, Va. Gene was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in Vietnam and was awarded several medals during his service. Gene retired from Bristol Compressors with over 30 years of service. He was a member of Wyndale United Methodist Church. Gene enjoyed fishing with his wife Vivian during his retirement years and taking rides with his dogs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Edward Belcher; his wife, Vivian Belcher; and stepson, Jackie Easterly. He is survived by his daughters, Becky Doss (Joe) and Kim Woodby (Payne); stepdaughters, Karen Johnson (Kevin), Melissa Haskins (Jeff), and Sherry Cook; stepson, Tony Easterly (Linda); one sister, Betty B Goode; grandchildren, Kealan Belcher, Kage Belcher, Kye Belcher,Chris Mccarter, Brooke Mccarter, Gabriel Woodby, Justin Woodby, Adam Hamilton, Austin Johnson, Alicia Clifton, Derrell Cook and Ryan Haskins, 11 great-grandchildren; and nieces, Connie, Janet, Lisa and Tracy. At Gene's request there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Bristol Humane Society, 16222 Lee Hwy. Bristol, Va. in memory of Gene Belcher. Online condolences may be registered at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the Belcher family. FROST FUNERAL HOME 250 East Main Street
