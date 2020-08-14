Belcher, Lois

March 3, 1929 - August 13, 2020 GLADE SPRING, Va. Lois Shortridge Belcher, age 91, passed on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at her home. Lois was raised in Kentucky where she was a graduate of Feds Creek High School. As a young adult, she moved to Big Rock, Va. where she met her late husband, Donald Lee Belcher, while working at the company store. Lois and her husband lived in Big Rock, Va. for many years before moving to Glade Spring in 1989. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years at Big Rock Church of Christ and later Macedonia Church of Christ during which time she influenced many and was known for her warm smiles and loving hugs. In addition to her husband, Lois is preceded in death by her parents, Grover Cleveland Shortridge and Kate Stiltner Shortridge; daughter, Vikki Parsons; brother, Grover Cleveland Shortridge; sister, Lucille VanWierengen; son-in-law, Tom Anderson; and half-sisters, Rachel Salyer, Nona Shepard, and Ida Dotson. She is survived by her son, Mike Belcher and wife, Patricia of Meadowview, Va.; daughter, Kim Anderson of Glade Spring, Va.; sister, Maxine Brewer of Campton, Ky.; eight grandchildren, Sarah Smith, Jodee Jessee, Kellie Cooper, Richard Belcher, Michael Belcher, Matthew "Rob" Belcher, Jennifer Belcher, and Billy Wyatt; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, in Macedonia Church of Christ in Abingdon, Va. with Minister Ron Musick officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with James Smith, Bryan Jessee, Billy Wyatt, David Cooper, Richard Belcher, and Michael Belcher serving as pallbearers. Steve Counts, Kermit Calhoun, Kenny Perkins, Ray Shortridge, Charlie Taylor, Richard Williams, and the Men of Macedonia Church of Christ will be honorary pallbearers. Face masks are required and social distancing is to be observed. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Lois Shortridge Belcher is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700. Farris Funeral Service
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
25350 Watauga Rd.
Abingdon, VA 24211
2:00PM
25350 Watauga Rd.
Abingdon, VA 24211
3:00PM
19415 Lee Highway
Abingdon, VA 24210
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.