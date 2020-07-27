Barker, Ray Allen

June 13, 1955 - July 26, 2020 Ray Allen Barker, age 65, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete, and are being made with Weaver Funeral Home. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust St. Bristol, TN 37620

To plant a tree in memory of Ray Barker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.