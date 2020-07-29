Barker, Ray Allen

June 13, 1955 - July 26, 2020 Ray Allen Barker, age 65, of Kingsport, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at UT Medical Center. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chris Castle officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
To plant a tree in memory of Ray Barker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.